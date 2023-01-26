Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

These 13 Founders Share Their Number 1 Piece of Advice to Help You Set and Achieve Your Business Goals

From time management tips to shifting your energy these founders share their go-to business tips to help you thrive in 2023.

By

If your business needs a boost, these founders share their number one piece of advice to help you set and reach your goals this year.

1. Alicia Underwood, Founder and Principal l Strategist, TwentyThree, LLC

"TwentyThree, LLC is a strategy-driven digital communications studio. My goals are to strategize your digital marketing plan, create systems to streamline your campaigns and analyze your data, so you're empowered and well-informed when launching your next plan. My one piece of advice when it comes to setting and reaching your business goals is to create a process. Whether it's for production or marketing, a streamlined process will ensure that the wheels in your business are turning in the right direction."

2. Nailah Queen, Founder and CEO, Regally Insane Hair & Body Health Line

"Regally insane is a hair and body wellness line that protects you from your crown to the ground. We help restore healthy hair and give you body wellness options that you can take on the go that won't disrupt your daily routines. One piece of advice that I can give you to help you set and reach your business goals is to set SMART goals. With SMART goals, I mean specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely goals. This framework helps ensure that you achieve your goals."

3. Sarah Jansel, Founder and CEO, Jansel & Co.

"Jansel & Co is a boutique agency built to help clients build awesome websites on Shopify or Kajabi so they can focus on their business and sell more of their offerings. My advice is to find a coach or a community who can keep you on target, hold you accountable and help you grow your network in the areas that you're striving for."

4. Yesenia Reinoso, Founder and Digital Marketing and Media Relations Officer, Y Communicate

"Y Communicate is a communications & PR organization aimed to help clients establish and maximize their identity, reputation and identity through in-house corporate communications. In order to set and achieve your goals take things one day at a time — baby steps. The reason is, when you focus on one or two core areas, you'll be able to concentrate more attentively, formulate it to perfection and have greater flexibility when multitasking across the spectrum of divisions."

5. Melissa Lohrer, Founder, Waverly Ave

"Waverly Ave is a coaching and consulting business focused on driving growth for agencies and their leaders. My advice is to have a core focus and really go all in on it. Find that sweet spot that's a combination of your passion and your strengths and align all the areas of your business to it, from your hiring practices to your technology, to your marketing strategy."

6. Ashley Nickelsen, Founder and Chief Snack Officer, B.T.R NATION

"B.T.R. NATION is on a mission to unjunk the junk food industry. They take on-the-go snacks you'd find in a typical vending machine and give them a much-needed upgrade. Low in sugar & made with seriously clean ingredients to nourish your body, mind, and taste buds. My number one piece of advice is to tell your story. Share your why. Not only will it keep you aligned with your mission, but it will help you reach your target customer in an authentic and cost-effective manner."

7. Corene Phelps, Founder, Corene Phelps

"I run a high-performance business coaching and consulting company that uses innovative practices to help women build wildly successful businesses and careers without sacrificing health and happiness. I want you to look at your goals, and I want you to write down all of the reasons why you don't want to hit them. Now, I know this sounds crazy, but we often have this conflicted split energy around our goals, and that's the thing that sabotages us and holds us back from hitting them."

8. Summer Lee, Founder, Spark Talent Group

"Spark Talent Group is a leading influencer marketing and talent agency that serves top-tier digital creators, influencers, and tastemakers. We allow creators to stay creative by managing all back-end administrative tasks, brand partnerships and advising on channel growth and strategy. The biggest piece of advice that I have for other entrepreneurs is to try things and fail fast."

9. Dana Paskalis, Founder, Life Reset Labs

"Life Reset Labs create experiences that empower individuals to be strong leaders in their personal and professional lives, through community and connection. Our vision is to support transformational change for organizations and individuals, one experience at a time. The best advice I've been given is to always ask. Regardless of the answer or the outcome, when you ask for what you want, the possibility will always be there to hear yes, versus never knowing what you could have achieved."

10. Estani Frizzell, Founder and Creator, The Unique Beak

I teach vocal and music production along with school workshops about self-reliance and self-confidence through our book series, "The Unique Beak". I aim to empower, educate, and inspire kids and adults alike in reaching their highest potential through creative arts. The best advice I've ever received to help me set and achieve my business goals is to write a to-do list every day and get at least one of those items on the to-do list done. It'll help you not put so much pressure on yourself and reach that bigger picture of your ideal business model."

11. Reda Hicks, Founder, Nexus Consulting, LLC

"Nexus Consulting, LLC helps businesses fix what's broken and imagine what's possible for their organizations. The best I ever received about achieving goals is to focus on the increment. It's good to have really big goals, but breaking them down into small, tangible actionable pieces that you can keep track of over time, not only helps you make progress that you can really see but also reminds you to celebrate the small wins."

12. Meg Clarke, Founder, Clapping Dog Media

"Clapping Dog Media helps online businesses get found by Google and increase their organic reach. The number one piece of advice that has helped me reach my business goal is to keep on keeping on. We have bad days, we have bad weeks, bad months even, but the ability to get back up, start again, and meet each day with a fresh new perspective has really helped me."

13. Caitlin Meister, Founding Director, The Greer Meister Group

"The Greer Meister Group is a private tutoring and educational consulting practice whose mission is to bring evidence-based, strengths-based, neurodiversity-affirming practices to students, families, schools and organizations. My number one piece of advice about setting and achieving your business goals is to think in actionable increments. Sometimes we have a tendency to set a very large goal without thinking about the steps we need to take to get there. So what I want you to do is think of that very first step that you can take today that will get you closer to achieving your goal."

Latest

Productivity

These 13 Founders Share Their Number 1 Piece of Advice to Help You Set and Achieve Your Business Goals

From time management tips to shifting your energy these founders share their go-to business tips to help you thrive in 2023.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Why Founders Are Hiring These Two Coaches to Supercharge Their Business

Ankita Terrell and Emily McDonald share how they serve as strategic cofounders to help top female founders scale.

Watch now
Growing a Business

CookUnity CEO Mateo Marietti on Connecting Chef to Consumer

CookUnity CEO Mateo Marietti talks about founding the meal subscription service, a sustainable-minded business model, and becoming the "Spotify of Food Delivery."

Watch now
Living

Unleash Unshakable Confidence in 7 Days

In the cut-throat business world, self-doubt can be the difference between success and failure, costing you everything.

Watch now
Productivity

60 Second Business Tip: How to Stop Getting Ghosted

Business development consultant Terry Rice shares simple ways to win deals.

Watch now
Business News

This Entrepreneur Created an Index to Help You Measure The True Value of The Real Estate Market

The CEO of Empowered Investor sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss the Hartman Comparison Index and his predictions for 2023.

Watch now
Growing a Business

David "Rev" Ciancio on How To Master Restaurant Marketing

Marketing Expert David "Rev" Ciancio discusses the importance of publishing honest social media video content, simple branding strategies, and creating a new type of restaurant conference that actually helps you grow your business.

Watch now
Living

How to Achieve Superhuman Levels of Focus with Nutritional Psychology

Could poor nutrition be the reason for a lack of focus?

Watch now
Thought Leaders

3 New Ways to Develop Laser-Like Focus

To boost focus in the face of distractions, you need a new approach to success.

Watch now
Productivity

60-Second Business Tips: Three Ways to Boost Your Productivity

Business development consultant Terry Rice shares simple ways to get more done.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Ryan Peters of Peters Pasta on Making Content Creation into a Business

Interview with content creator and Peters Pasta founder Ryan Peters about going viral on TikTok, transitioning to full-time content creation, and picking the right brand partners for collaboration.

Watch now
Employee Experience & Recruiting

How This Entrepreneur Went From Broke to $2.3 Million in Sales

He used the '3 E Method' to turn around a failing business in a few short months.

Watch now
Leadership

Chef Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons NY Italian on Finding Your Authentic Voice

Interview with restaurateur Joe Isidori about opening Arthur & Sons NY Italian, modern restaurant culture, and leveraging social media as a wellness tool.

Watch now
Growing a Business

The No.1 Most Bankable Skill You Must Have to Succeed in 2023

If you don't foster this skill, you'll fall behind the pack financially and professionally in 2023.

Watch now
Leadership

We Need to Talk About This Forgotten Human Skill to Win at Sales

The founder of Make Money Your Honey is teaching people the skills they need to close future deals and she's starting with having face-to-face conversations.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • 5-Minute Mentor
    Our mentors sit down with small business owners to find solutions to their most pressing pain points — in five minutes or less.

  • No Drama Office
    Working in an office can be crazy — but it doesn't have to be! In this new comedy series, watch as people learn to navigate the twists and turns that come with the nationwide return to the workplace.

  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.

  • That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.

  • Restaurant Influencers
    Every week host and restaurant owner Shawn P. Walchef talks with leaders in restaurant and hospitality about their secrets to finding success with customers and growing a brand online.

  • Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.