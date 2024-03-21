Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Gallup's most recent State of the Global Workplace report, stress on workers has reached an all-time high in recent years. While this is likely a combination of many factors, one that could have a dramatic impact is organization in both the physical and digital realms.

Those looking for help in that department should consider using Taskomat. It's not an ordinary project management tool. It's a circulatory system that relates every task to real outcomes. Get a lifetime subscription here for $39.99 (reg. $320).

Everything has a purpose.

Think of Taskomat as the all-knowing entity overseeing your business or department. At the lowest level, it can help you plan individual tasks, schedule mass assignments, or execute larger projects. As you reach goals or deadlines, you can track and monitor your progress, along with recording your time and budget expenses.

Those metrics don't stand alone; rather, they're tied to your annual financial goals, project budgets, hourly rates, or another value you define. Taskomat even has tools for creating and sending quotes or invoices to clients or contractors.

The tool can also track revenue and KPIs. Again, these values are all tied back to their associated budgets, time investments, and other key parts of your business or department operations. This circulatory design helps you stay organized and understand your most and least profitable projects.

Transform the way you work.

Taskomat is highly esteemed by Techimply and Dealify, with a maximum star rating and 4.6 out of 5 stars on Capeterra and GetApp.

See how you can better get and stay organized with a Taskomat lifetime subscription for $39.99 (reg. $320).

