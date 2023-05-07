This $70 One-Time Delivery Sends 18 Bottles of Wine to Your Door

Celebrate your employees, Mother's Day, or any ocassion with a great deal one wine.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you've got a million things to do for your business, finding time to research the perfect Mother's Day gift is not always on the top of your to-do list. This deal for a digital wine delivery voucher for 18 bottles from Splash Wines for just $69.99 (reg. $350) could be the perfect solution.

Get 18 bottles of wine delivered for a low price.

This offer sends you a box of reds, whites, and even a bottle of bubbly. Depending on where you live and when you place your order, you could select the types of wine yourself and have it delivered to your mom by Mother's Day, or even gift her the voucher anytime so she can pick out her favorites.

The price isn't the only point in Splash Wines' favor. The quality and selection of the wines you get is also exemplary with imports flying in from all over the world, as one verified buyer points out: "The choice of wines in my all-red sampler set was superb. All imports from countries like Spain, Portugal, South Africa, Chile under that price tag makes it an extremely good buy for any wine enthusiast." And if there is a bottle Mom doesn't like, you can get a store credit for the amount you paid as long as it's within 180 days of the original purchase.

When you purchase your Splash Wines voucher, you will get an email with instructions for redeeming it and setting up your delivery on the Splash Wines website. The $39.95 shipping cost and state and local taxes are not included with your voucher purchase. It's still the best price online.

Raise a glass to your mom for Mother's Day.

Save yourself the time and stress of scouring a store for the perfect gift. Make a wine-loving mom's day with 18 bottles of wine delivered right to her door — maybe she'll even share with you.

Get the Splash Wines Top 18 Wines Assortment on sale for $69.99 (reg. $350).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Wine Mother's Day Wines Lifestyle

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Branding

Can You Find the Hidden Images in These 40 Brand Logos?

Find the clever, cool and strange things companies build into their logos.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

By Entrepreneur Store

Business Solutions

Why We Need a New Online Dating Experience

The time has come for a change in the online dating landscape. Will you be a part of it?

By Marina Anderson

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

Growing a Business

How You Can Help Your Public Relations Provider Help You

A successful public relations effort requires input and engagement from both the PR provider AND the client. Here are seven ways a client can help their public relations provider help them.

By Michelle Garrett

Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren