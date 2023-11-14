This Laser Hair Remover Makes a Great Stocking Stuffer, and Now It's Only $49.97 Now's your chance to get $70 off the usual price on an at-home laser hair remover for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you don't have much free time to spend at the mall hunting down gifts. That's where awesome online sales ramping up to Black Friday can be useful — offering an easy way to scope out potential gifts for your loved ones and buy them in advance so you can check someone off your list.

If you're looking for a practical present that helps your loved one avoid expensive salon visits, the Face to Feet Laser Hair Remover can be a great stocking stuffer option. And now, ahead of Black Friday, you can score one for just $49.97 — $70 off the usual price — exclusively here through November 26.

This sleek device can help someone on your gift list get hair removal without expensive weekly or monthly charges, as they can do it from the comfort of their own bathroom. This FDA-approved hair remover has been clinically proven and is safe to use, as it utilizes laser technology to remove body hair effectively.

Curious how it works? This handheld device heats up in an impressive 45 seconds, and then you can get rid of hair in only one painless and easy treatment. And as the name suggests, it works on any part of the body — from the bikini area to the underarms to spots on the face. The result? Silky smooth skin, as the laser technology prevents hair regrowth at the hair's cuticle layer without any damage or scarring.

Delight any loved one this holiday season with this Face to Feet Laser Hair Remover for the exclusive price of $49.97 (reg. $119), with no coupon code required, through November 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

