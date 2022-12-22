Toast to Your Employees With 18 Bottles of Wine From Splash

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Engaged workers are more positive and productive, and they have the potential to increase profitability by up to 21%. There are many ways an employer could increase their worker engagement, but you might start with simple seasonal celebrations.

Acknowledge and appreciate everything your team accomplished in 2022 with some good food, good friends, and perhaps most importantly, good wine. Splash Wines has a collection of their top 18 picks for fall, and it's only $64.98 through December 30, the best price we've seen online.

Get 18 bottles of wine shipped to your door.

A holiday mixer calls for an enticing mix of drinks. This variety box has a selection of reds, whites, and bubbles you could pop together while reflecting on the past 12 months. But before you order, take a survey of the office and give the team a chance to weigh in on their drinks of choice. If white wine is out of favor, you can pick all reds or vice versa.

At your community-building event, if you open a bottle that nobody likes, don't pay for it. The team at Splash Wines wants to make sure you enjoy what you drink; you can reach out and get a store credit for any bottle that wasn't a hit, so no need stress over wasted budget.

Speaking of budgets, when you're planning the purchase, make sure to check your state and local taxes as you calculate the cost. There is also an added $39.95 shipping charge when you check out at Splash Wines, but even if you add the shipping costs to the base price, that still comes out to under $10 per bottle for high-quality wine.

If all goes well, you may want to take a look at Splash Wines' other offerings, especially for client dinners or gifts. As one verified buyer said, the wine was "[s]o good that I ordered a case of their premium wines."

Celebrate another year of great work.

Improve employee engagement by toasting the work they've already put in. Until December 30 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, get the Splash Wines Top 18 Wines for Fall 2022 on sale for $64.98 (reg. $350), no coupon required.

Prices subject to change.