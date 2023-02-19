Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Nearly one million people in the U.S. and Canada use American Sign Language (ASL) as their primary language. If you want your business to meet the needs of any customer or client, it is wise to have someone on staff who can use ASL.

Instead of hiring a teacher to train one of your employees to sign, the All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle could have a student using conversational and professional sign language in short order, and it's only $19.99 for a short while longer.

Whether the employee you choose to learn ASL is a beginner or an advanced learner, this bundle offers them a place to start. It has two beginner courses for standard everyday ASL and ASL in a business setting. Learning both may be useful if you want to prepare for customers and clients who require an ASL interpreter.

The standard beginner course discusses the history of deaf education and introduces users to the ASL alphabet and simple vocabulary. ASL for business is geared toward professionals and teaches business-related terminology, standard technology, office terms, greetings, and salutations.

Expand on the lessons in either beginner course by learning more about colors and nouns, animal vocabulary, signing a complete narrative, and more for 29 total hours of content. Users who practice could cultivate a diverse and versatile ASL vocabulary and the means to sign any word using Fingerspelling. This bundle also boasts 5/5 stars online.

American Sign Language is common enough in North America that it may be helpful to have an interpreter on hand. From February 17 through February 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT, the All-in-One American Sign Language bundle is on sale for $19.99 (reg. $618). No coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.