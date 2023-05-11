The Crazy True Story of the 'Goodfellas' Lufthansa Heist

On this episode of 'Dirty Money,' we fact-check 'Goodfellas' and crack the case of the largest heist in airline history.

learn more about Dan Bova

By Dan Bova

Archive Photos | Getty Images

On December 11, 1978, six armed robbers broke into JFK Airport's Lufthansa Airlines cargo terminal at 3 o'clock in the morning. A little over an hour later, they walked out with $5 million in untraceable bills (worth $22.4 million today ) and $800,000 in jewels (worth $3.6 million today.) At the time, it was the largest heist in U.S. history.

And here's the really crazy part: Not a shot was fired and nobody was killed or seriously hurt (during the heist, at least.)

Related: Subscribe to Dirty Money | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher

If this sounds familiar, it's because it was dramatized in Martin Scorsese's 1990 film Goodfellas, based on Nicholas Pilleggi's 1985 book Wiseguys about mid-level crooks in the Lucchese crime family. The heist was a pivotal moment in the lives of this Queens, NY-based crew. Mobsters Henry Hill, Jimmy Burke and a bizarre group of degenerate gamblers, bookies, wig salesmen and guys with nicknames like Louis Roast Beef all somehow pull off this incredible scheme...and then almost immediately start killing each other.

On this episode of Dirty Money, hosts Dan Bova and Jon Small discuss the crime and its fallout, and what the Goodfellas version got right and what it got wrong. (And by wrong, we mean "slightly unfactual" because it is the greatest movie ever made and by extension, can do no wrong.)

Thanks for listening, be sure to subscribe and throw us a rating! Apple | Spotify | Stitcher
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his latest humor books for kids, including Wendell the Werewolf, Road & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, and The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff.

Related Topics

Entertainment Lifestyle Crime Dirty Money

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'One of the Most Influential Programs in Existence': A Generation Mourns the Loss of History as MTV News Shutters

The news comes as Showtime, Paramount Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios look to layoff 25% of domestic employees.

By Emily Rella

By Sam Silverman

Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Franchise

This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork, and Community. Here are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out

Opening up a franchise? Orangetheory's founder explains four steps to help differentiate yourself in a saturated market.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman

Growing a Business

Free Webinar | June 13: How to Disrupt a Massive Market & Innovate

Register for our free webinar with Brent Handler, CEO of Inspirato and learn from his experiences over the past two decades on disrupting a massive market.

By Jason Nazar

Devices

Stay Connected to Your Team With Up to 63% off an Apple Watch Keychain Charger

It is compact, portable, and can help you stay in communication.

By Entrepreneur Store