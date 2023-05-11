Unlocking a $100B Opportunity: How Aura Is Transforming the Wellness Market

Wellness technology is a $4.8T global market with an unexplored mental health niche. Aura is a fast-growing health and wellness startup. Here's why.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Tech advancement and mental illness are both on a hyperbolic rise. Often, tech is even the source of our mental problems. But a startupp called Aura is using the power of technology to provide a more personalized, affordable mental wellness platform for millions of people.

Forbes 30 Under 30 winners Steve and Daniel Lee started Aura Health, the all-in-one mental wellness marketplace that has grown rapidly to more than 7 million users. They quickly attracted investments from well-known Silicon Valley venture investors as well as executives from Spotify, Facebook, Masterclass, Uber, and Apple. And they're just getting started.

Today they are giving our readers an opportunity to invest in their company as they scale even further.

Here's why this platform stands out in a sea of "wellness" products and services out there today.

Aura is growing like Uber and Airbnb via the marketplace model.

Aura has an enormous market ahead, with the vision and tools to meet demand. But possibly the best case for investing in the company is Aura's business model.

Aura has created a marketplace for coaches and therapists around the world to create content, aggregating high-quality content at scale. Then, by leveraging machine learning, Aura provides personalized mental wellness support to anyone.

You can compare this model to what Uber did with taxi rides, or what Airbnb did with short-term rentals — unlocking new supply and creating network effects.

For Aura, the better their content becomes, the more people are attracted to the platform. As more people join the platform, more and better coaches will want to host their content there. This creates an incredibly powerful flywheel.

Learn more about the opportunity to invest in Aura here.

Aura is backed by Silicon Valley giants.

Aura's incredible traction has caught the attention of Silicon Valley's most well-known investors.

Cowboy Ventures is a leading early-stage VC that first coined the term "unicorn," now widely used by everyone. UC Berkeley Skydeck is the global accelerator backing top entrepreneurs from the UC ecosystem.

Some of Aura's investors include founders/executives of Spotify, Apple, Facebook, Dropbox, Life360, SurveyMonkey, McKinsey, Accenture, Strava, and Twitter.

You have the rare opportunity to invest alongside these legendary investors, who are betting that Aura will become a transformative company.

Aura already has more than 100,000 paying customers.

Aura grew rapidly to more than 100,000 paying customers and $7 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) with high margins, the company says. Their content library has also grown exponentially, now with more than 20,000 tracks and hundreds of coaches and therapists creating content.

Moreover, they are already profitable, and projecting $100M ARR in the next four years with the right funding, the company says.

Aura has a $100B market opportunity.

Within the $4.8T global wellness industry, giving people better access to mental wellness represents a $100B market opportunity for Aura.

Aura says it is creating the world's ecosystem for mental wellness, building not only the content marketplace but also a coaching marketplace and corporate wellness offerings. And this industry shows no signs of slowing down. Research from the Global Wellness Institute shows the market growing nearly twice as fast as the global economy.

Aura is solving a huge unmet need.

As many as one in four American adults suffer from some diagnosable mental condition every year. But quality mental health solutions are sparse and difficult to access.

Aura founders Steve and Daniel Lee personally experienced this while seeking help for their mother as she went through a divorce. People need help but there seems to be no middle ground between seeing an expensive therapist and ignoring the pain.

That's why the Lee brothers decided to take matters into their own hands and create a way for millions of people to get the personal support they need, when they need it.

While most technology is notorious for negatively impacting our inner lives, Aura is using the power of AI and machine learning to give people a tech-powered way to lift their spirits.

Learn more about the opportunity to invest in Aura here.



Disclosure: This is a paid advertisement for Aura Health Regulation CF Offering. Please read the offering circular at invest.aurahealth.io

This article is provided for general informational purposes only and is not intended, nor should be relied upon, as investment, tax, financial, legal or other advice. Before making decisions based on any of the information in this article, you should do your own research and consult with a licensed professional, who is aware of your own personal circumstances.