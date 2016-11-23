One of the biggest shopping days of the year is almost here.

With $77 billion in sales expected this Black Friday, it's no wonder retailers push to offer consumers the best prices.

The insanity runs deep. This year may see the biggest Black Friday sales ever, with a $7 billion increase from last year. That's enough to build an army -- literally. But buyers beware: since 2006, 98 people have been injured in the fight for the best discounted products.

You may not even have to step foot in a store this Friday, however. In recent years, many big companies have expanded Black Friday discounts to the web. In 2015, foot traffic fell by 2 percent -- and that will likely be the case for 2016 too.

Big retailers such as Wal-Mart, Apple and Best Buy plan to offer Black Friday deals online. From noise-canceling headphones to iPhones and iPads, some of the most sought out products have been in the electronics department -- and that is likely the case this year as well.

But who are the real winners of Black Friday? Check out freeshippingcode.com's infographic below to find out.