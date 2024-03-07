Employees Need an Outlet, So Why Not Save 20% on a Lifetime of Piano Lessons? Explore the world of music with more than 400 pre-loaded lessons and thousands of instructional videos.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders can benefit from having a creative outlet to use for reflection and taking space from work life. For many, exploring the arts or an instrument can offer a stimulating way to unwind after a long day at the office, and that time can even be great for ideating and problem-solving.

For those who are interested in exploring the world of music, it's worth knowing that you can get a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium Piano Lessons with an extra 20% savings, making it just $119.99 (reg. $1,198) through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT with code ENJOY20.

Skoove uses groundbreaking AI technology to listen to you play the piano during curated lessons and offer real-time feedback, just like a human tutor would. It comes with more than 400 pre-loaded lessons and thousands of instructional videos. The system can then take that wide database and curate its approach to your specific learning needs and playing preferences.

Skoove can teach you the basics of piano as well as fun and recognizable songs by famous artists like the Beatles, Adele, Bach, and Beethoven.

If you want to know if Skoove is worth it, it's been featured in articles from Apple, Forbes, The Guardian, and Wired. You can also take a hint from its million-plus users.

Get a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium Piano Lessons and save an extra 20% when you order through March 10 at 11:59 PM PT — that means you pay only $119.99 (reg. $1,198) when you use code ENJOY20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
