Not to sound like an alarmist, but your desk could be killing you -- and your business.

An estimated 75 to 80 percent of Americans suffer from lower back pain due primarily to our sedentary, sitting-saturated lives. All that discomfort adds up to a roughly $100 billion price tag each year, which is well over half of the $170 billion businesses spend on occupational illnesses and injuries.

And it gets worse.

Last year, the downside of desks made big news when the Annals of Internal Medicine released a study entitled "Sedentary Time and Its Association With Risk for Disease Incidence, Mortality, and Hospitalization in Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis."

That's not the sexiest headline, so when CNN ran the story, they went with something a bit more on the nose -- "Sitting will kill you, even if you exercise." Among other things, the study found that "prolonged sitting," meaning eight to 12 hours a day, can lead to increased rates of heart disease, cancer and chronic health conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

For anyone who makes their living -- and lives their life -- at a desk, those are startling facts. Here's how to defend yourself.

Your posture.