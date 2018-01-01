Aaron Orendorff

Aaron Orendorff

Guest Writer
Freelance Copywriter and Content Strategist
Aaron Orendorff is a regular contributor at Mashable, Fast Company, Business Insider and more as well as the founder of iconiContent where he’s busy “saving the world from bad content.”

More From Aaron Orendorff

Evergreen Content Is the Secret to More Traffic. Here's the One Reason Most Evergreen Content Fails.
Content Marketing

Evergreen Content Is the Secret to More Traffic. Here's the One Reason Most Evergreen Content Fails.

The secret to content that keeps drawing an audience over the long run is that it is genuinely helpful.
5 min read
How Leaders Can Survive the Dangers of 'Uber' Success
Success Strategies

How Leaders Can Survive the Dangers of 'Uber' Success

Failure is painful, but at least starting over is straightforward. Big success can be bewildering.
5 min read
To Drive Massive Online Traffic, Start With What Your Audience Loves
Facebook

To Drive Massive Online Traffic, Start With What Your Audience Loves

If your goal is drive long-term, sustainable traffic, win their hearts before trying to win their dollars.
5 min read
Unicorn Investors: The Top 5 Firms With the Best Record
Investors

Unicorn Investors: The Top 5 Firms With the Best Record

For entrepreneurs, especially those with a focus on mobile-first, looking to get funding, here are the top investors to keep an eye on.
6 min read
10 Executives Reveal the Biggest Money Mistakes Enterprises Make
Money Mistakes

10 Executives Reveal the Biggest Money Mistakes Enterprises Make

You don't have to learn the hard way. Just read what these executives did, and don't imitate them.
9 min read
Why You Should be Telling Your Team to Get a Good Night's Sleep Every Night
Productivity

Why You Should be Telling Your Team to Get a Good Night's Sleep Every Night

There is no better productivity hack than getting enough sleep.
5 min read
Working at Your Desk All Day Could Be Killing You
Productivity

Working at Your Desk All Day Could Be Killing You

From an ergonomic perspective, the typical workspace is a cluster of slow-motion booby traps.
4 min read
5 Mobile Musts for Real-Estate Marketing
Real Estate

5 Mobile Musts for Real-Estate Marketing

Renters and buyers today demand on-the-go tools, even when it comes to selecting where they'll put down roots.
7 min read
1 'Huge' Marketing Lesson From the 2 Dirtiest Words In the English Language
Online Marketing

1 'Huge' Marketing Lesson From the 2 Dirtiest Words In the English Language

Clinton vs. Trump is a proving ground for any number of strategies online marketers can adopt to increase conversions.
5 min read
What You Can Learn From This Podcaster's Epic Public Failure
Success and Failures

What You Can Learn From This Podcaster's Epic Public Failure

A confident entrepreneur makes a huge offer for acquisition and gets shot down quick for all to see. He didn't miss a beat.
5 min read
User-Generated Content Is How You Get Your Customers to Sell for You
Social Media

User-Generated Content Is How You Get Your Customers to Sell for You

User-generated content is on the rise because people trust reviews from their friends more than anything.
5 min read
The 'F-Word' in B2B Relationships
B2B

The 'F-Word' in B2B Relationships

When the customer tells you everything is "fine" it is time be alarmed.
5 min read
7 Weird and Wonderful Ecommerce Products to Flame Your Own Creative Spark
Ecommerce

7 Weird and Wonderful Ecommerce Products to Flame Your Own Creative Spark

Think it's too late to get in on the ecommerce thing? Not if you come up with something unique.
5 min read
The One Thing Historical Big Data Can't Tell You
Big Data

The One Thing Historical Big Data Can't Tell You

Here are the two most important factors that historical big data can't help you with and exactly how to fix them.
6 min read
The 4 Stages of Every Relationship -- And Sales Funnel
Ready for Anything

The 4 Stages of Every Relationship -- And Sales Funnel

These four stages that can make a huge difference in the way you seduce, sell, and seal the deal with your prospects and customers.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.