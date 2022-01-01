Start Up magazine
March 2022

March 2022

Start Up | March 2022
March 2022
Start Up Magazine
Growing a Business

Everyone Wants Meaningful Work. But What Does That Look Like, Really?

More people than ever are searching for work that has meaning. But nobody can agree on how to find it, provide it, or even define it. So we set out to try.

Growing a Business

This Is the Most Important Marketing Question You Will Ever Ask

What makes you special?

Growing a Business

Cardi B's Dentist Told Everyone She Was a 'Dentist to the Stars'... Until She Actually Became One.

Dr. Cartrise Ausin knows a thing or two about what it takes to land celebrity clients.

Growing a Business

Don't Cling Too Tightly to Your Goals. The Greatest Opportunities Are Often Unexpected.

A goal can light our path forward, and that's useful for a while. But a goal is not a map. It cannot define your whole journey.

Franchise

Think You Don't Have What It Takes to Run a Niche Franchise Brand? Think Again.

Three brands break down what they really want when it comes to potential franchise partners.

Marketing

Liquid Death Got Ridiculously Successful by Asking One Question: 'What's the Dumbest Idea You Can Think of Right Now?'

Want to stand out in a crowded market? The founder of ridiculous canned-water brand Liquid Death has a suggestion: Embrace dumb ideas.

Growing a Business

Pretty Rocks Made From Human Ashes? How This Founder Convinced "Incredibly Skeptical" Funeral Homes to Sell His Novel Service.

Parting Stone founder Justin Crowe realized that to make something new, he'd have to win over an ancient industry.

Franchise

Going Local: Why Franchisees Shouldn't Rely on Parent Brands' Social Media Marketing

National social media campaigns may drive awareness, but hyper-local campaigns actually drive business. Franchisees shouldn't overlook that.

Marketing

Want to Increase Sales? Don't Buy Ads.

You can buy marketing, sales or attention, but product-market fit should always take center stage.

Science & Technology

Could This Robot Actually Be Your Marketing Writer?

A new artificial intelligence model called GPT-3 is spitting out content like nothing before.

Growing a Business

This New Credit Card Can Help You Buy A Home. But Creating It Was Nearly Impossible.

Bilt is a loyalty program and credit card designed to help people towards home ownership. But to make it work, this entrepreneur had to fail repeatedly.

