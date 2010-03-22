Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article has been excerpted from Taxpertise: The Complete Book of Dirty Little Secrets and Tax Deductions for Small Business the IRS Doesn't Want You To Know , available from Entrepreneurpress.com .

Are you one of those self-employed business people who feels a little gun-shy about writing off your travel, meals and entertainment expenses? You're out there having fun in the name of business and worried the IRS will not equate those costs to valid tax deductions, correct?

Of all the business activities you perform, travel, meals and entertainment are preferable to placing an office supply on order or writing a check for a subscription to My Boring Trade magazine. Oh, the guilt! Work is no longer drudgery when you're enjoying a fabulous dinner while cutting an exciting business deal. Or flying off to Aruba for the annual trade show. What could be better? Writing it off, that's what. And so you do. And so you should.

The key is demonstrating the business purpose and making the deduction correctly. There are several important rules to follow to ensure your meals and entertainment expenses stand up to tax-time scrutiny.