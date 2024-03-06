File Your Taxes Electronically for Just $24 Through March 10 Save an extra 20% and get your taxes done right.

According to the National Chamber of Commerce, "...86.4% of non-employer businesses are sole proprietorships," and another 14.4% of small employer businesses are sole proprietorships. These entrepreneurs don't need to pay high-dollar accountants to do taxes just because they have a business. Fortunately, entrepreneurs can instantly download the H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe to help.

Best of all, the program is currently on sale. It's just $23.99 when you use coupon ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get 20% off the current price.

Tax season is here again, and H&R Block Deluxe Tax Software can make filing your return so much easier, plus you can even get your maximum refund guaranteed. The software helps you maximize deductions on your investments, including your home. And that's in addition to Q&A and step-by-step guidance on more than 350 deductions and credits. There are also more than 13,000 searchable articles for you to reference.

You can import your old tax returns, even if they're from Quicken or TurboTax. Also, with just one program, you get to e-file up to five federal returns and one file for state. And e-files for additional state returns are sold separately.

Some people are afraid to use tax software instead of a live accountant because they don't feel capable of handling a potential audit. But that's not a concern with H&R Block Deluxe Tax Software because, in the unlikely event that you do get audited, you will be provided with in-person representation.

Really, it's no wonder that H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe Federal + State 2023 has a perfect 5-star rating on Best Buy.

Download the H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe Federal + State 2023 for both PC and Mac today while you can use coupon ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get 20% off and pay only $23.99 instead of $29.99.

