Make Passive Income in the Stock Market with This Handy App, Now $119.99

Save hundreds of dollars on this handy app that helps you navigate high- and low-risk stocks.

Though the stock market is risky, certain stocks can be safer than others. Investing wisely is a great way for busy entrepreneurs to make passive income, but if you're new to this wild world, it can be a pretty intimidating one to navigate.

If you're looking to learn the ins and outs of stock analyzing, Tykr Stock Screener is a helpful tool that can show you the risks of each stock. And right now, a pro plan lifetime subscription is on sale for just $119.99, saving you hundreds of dollars...and potentially helping you earn much more.

Part stock screener, part education platform, Tykr analyzes the stocks for you so you can make better-informed choices about how you'd like to invest your money. This app makes the stock market fun and accessible, taking the guesswork out of investing. You'll be able to find great options within 30 seconds, as it supports over 30,000 U.S. and International stocks.

Learn which stocks are high risk and which are low risk while you also get guidance on the best times to tell, thanks to their open-source calculations. You'll see if a stock is either On Sale, which means it's a potential buy, Watch, or Overpriced, which means it's a potential sell. You'll see a score attached to stocks — the higher the score, the safer that investment will be.

With 4.9 stars on Trustpilot and 4.9 stars on AppSumo, users love Tykr Stock Screener. User Michael raved, "I am a relative newcomer to the US Stock market, but the Tykr stock screener has made it very simple to build a portfolio of stocks."

Get a pro plan lifetime subscriptio, whichStock Screener for only $119.99 (reg. $900).

Prices subject to change.
