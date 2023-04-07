The Carbon Credit Market Could Grow 50X Bigger: How One Pioneering Platform Is Meeting the Demand

Corporations need quality carbon offset credits to stand by their zero-carbon commitments, fueling 50X potential market growth – and you can invest in EthicStream's carbon credit platform before the boom.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Major airlines, consumer brands, and even oil companies like BP and Shell are committing to zero net carbon emissions over the next several decades. EthicStream is giving them a way to prove they're reducing their carbon footprints by selling carbon offset credits.

This market is estimated to reach $550B by 2050, and you can invest in their company as they aim to kickstart the global market phenomenon.

But first – what are carbon offsets? And why are they not all created equal? This should give you an idea of why investing in EthicStream is such a unique opportunity right now.

The world needs quality carbon offsets.

Carbon offsets represent one ton of carbon dioxide that has been saved from being released into the atmosphere. They measure the amount of carbon either avoided or removed from the atmosphere via projects like reforestation, renewable energy, etc.

It would be simple if carbon credits were all it took to run a sustainable business. But unfortunately, no two carbon credits are alike. Some low-quality carbon credits can be earned by polluting slightly less than expected, while others come from genuine carbon-offsetting projects.

EthicStream does the latter and we'll talk about how shortly.

The important thing with quality carbon offsets is that we can know when businesses trading them are tangibly helping the environment, providing more than "lip-service." And EthicStream is making that possible.

Here's what puts EthicStream's carbon offsets are in a league of their own.

EthicStream is miles ahead of competitors.

What makes EthicStream offsets high-quality? It all centers on their partner, CarbonEthic.

CarbonEthic is a well-established carbon offsetting firm with nearly a century of experience in forestry and ecology. They specialize in high-quality credits that are verified to meet or exceed international standards with sequestration and reforestation projects.

Due to the nature of their relationship, EthicStream is able to purchase these credits from CarbonEthic at a discount then sell them at a market rate.

With companies like Apple, Burger King, Facebook, Ikea, and more, all committing to net-zero emissions sometime between 2030 and mid-century, carbon offsets will play a vital role in brokering more environmentally sustainable business operations.

And EthicStream is making that a reality.

They are the only company that can get high-quality carbon offset credits from CarbonEthic at a discount. Others may raise money to stream and trade credits, but they have no supply – instead, they are burning cash trying to find projects to invest in. Meanwhile, EthicStream already has a supply baked-in.

Now, here's how you can become a shareholder in this company before the market really takes off.

The EthicStream investment opportunity.

The carbon credit market is expected to continue growing over the coming years, as countries and businesses around the world make net-zero carbon commitments. EthicStream is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growth, as they have already secured a discounted supply of high-quality credits from CarbonEthic.

This advantage will allow EthicStream to quickly expand their business and capture more of the growing market ahead of everyone else. EthicStream also has the knowledge and experience to invest in projects outside of CarbonEthic's forest projects, further increasing their reach and potential for profit.

To sum it all up, a carbon-offsetting future is inevitable at almost all levels of commerce, making EthicStream an attractive investment opportunity for anyone looking to strengthen their portfolio while helping the planet.