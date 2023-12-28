Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Looking to make tax season a bit more painless this upcoming year? Rather than spending big bucks on a professional or going it alone, receive all the assistance you need to successfully file federal and state tax returns while maximizing refunds with an at-home solution.

Cut down on the complications by picking up H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe Federal + State 2023 for only $34.99 (reg. $49) for a limited time. That's 30 percent savings on a proven resource for tax solutions.

An industry giant for decades, H&R Block's services are primed to provide the necessary tools. It will help ensure you don't miss out on helpful deductions and offers instant access to thousands of tax-related tips and articles that can be applied to all sorts of circumstances.

This purchase provides five free federal e-files, one free state e-file, and no-fee audit support to ensure there aren't any issues that might delay closing out your annual tax file or receiving a refund. This package comes complete with a step-by-step guide to credits and deductions.

Access your return from the year prior via Turbo Tax without delay, and explore real-time refund results. Feel empowered by a product with an Amazon rating of 4.5 out of five.

Avoid unnecessary costs when it comes time to file taxes by purchasing H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe Federal + State 2023 for only $34.99 (reg. $49) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.