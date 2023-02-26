Want to Get the Best Tax Refund This Year? This Bundle Can Help.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's tax season, a time of year very few entrepreneurs look forward to. Considering your tax situation is likely complicated, and refund amounts are down so far this year, you owe it to yourself to set yourself up for success. During our Gear Up for Tax Season campaign, we're offering a collection of personal and business finance and tax assistance-related products for great prices. Through March 2 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can get your tax ducks in a row and learn everything you need to know to file for a discounted price.

The Ultimate Guide to Taxes Bundle is available from February 24 through March 2 for just $19.99. This six-course training program covers everything you need to know about maximizing your tax credits for home, family, education, and retirement. The courses are taught by Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Robert Steele. Steele has been teaching and building curriculum since 2009 and has authored five books on accounting, personal finance, and more.

This bundle is geared both towards business and personal tax returns. You'll learn about tax credits you can take to lower your taxable income, understand the tax benefits and limits of IRAs, and more. There are several courses on business and personal income tax where you'll learn how to file a Schedule C for small business income, understand self-employment tax, understand tax changes for small businesses, and more. You'll learn things like how to use the business use of home deduction and how to file income when selling your home.

Make filing your taxes a bit easier and more profitable this year. February 24 through March 2, you can get The Ultimate Guide to Taxes Bundle for just $19.99. Don't miss your chance to save!

