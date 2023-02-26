Want to Get the Best Tax Refund This Year? This Bundle Can Help.

Maximize your tax refund with these courses.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's tax season, a time of year very few entrepreneurs look forward to. Considering your tax situation is likely complicated, and refund amounts are down so far this year, you owe it to yourself to set yourself up for success. During our Gear Up for Tax Season campaign, we're offering a collection of personal and business finance and tax assistance-related products for great prices. Through March 2 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can get your tax ducks in a row and learn everything you need to know to file for a discounted price.

The Ultimate Guide to Taxes Bundle is available from February 24 through March 2 for just $19.99. This six-course training program covers everything you need to know about maximizing your tax credits for home, family, education, and retirement. The courses are taught by Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Robert Steele. Steele has been teaching and building curriculum since 2009 and has authored five books on accounting, personal finance, and more.

This bundle is geared both towards business and personal tax returns. You'll learn about tax credits you can take to lower your taxable income, understand the tax benefits and limits of IRAs, and more. There are several courses on business and personal income tax where you'll learn how to file a Schedule C for small business income, understand self-employment tax, understand tax changes for small businesses, and more. You'll learn things like how to use the business use of home deduction and how to file income when selling your home.

Make filing your taxes a bit easier and more profitable this year. February 24 through March 2, you can get The Ultimate Guide to Taxes Bundle for just $19.99. Don't miss your chance to save!

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Taxes Accounting Finance

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Viral TikTok Video of Lowe's Employee Screaming for Help Leads to Resignation

A Lowe's employee resigned after a video of him struggling with the box went viral, garnering almost 4 million views.

By Steve Huff

Living

8 Things I Discovered While Working With Affluent Clients in New York City

After a decade working with the 1%, I learned that they have common traits.

By Marilisa Barbieri

Marketing

The Unexpected Rise of Micro-Influencers and Their Impact on Marketing

Here's how micro-influencers were able to make a place of their own in the digital space

By Abeer Raza

Culture

50 Work-From-Home Jobs that Pay As Much or More than Average Salary

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton

By Entrepreneur Store

Business Culture

5 Proven Tools for Developing Strong Relationships as an Entrepreneur

For entrepreneurs, powerful social skills are simply essential.

By Jason Hennessey