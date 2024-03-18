Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You don't need to check statistics. Virtually every modern business needs a website to grow, survive, and thrive. For entrepreneurs getting an operation off the ground before earning any revenue, determining how to budget for your website hosting needs can be a real challenge. That's why deals like this one that represent major savings are worth considering.

You can get a lifetime subscription to DoRoyal Website Hosting for just $49.99 (reg. $225) for a limited time only. DoRoyal's platform has an impressive 4.3/5-star average rating on Trustpilot, and its flexible hosting features could work in favor of entrepreneurs who are trying to make the most out of every dollar they invest in website hosting and management. This subscription includes unlimited domains, subdomains, databases, and email accounts.

On top of being able to host so many domains with DoRoyal, you can also work on your team's web presence with its comprehensive suite of helpful features. DoRoyal's website builder can streamline the creation of a functioning site and potentially save you costs in programming and design. It also comes with a built-in WordPress manager, PHP, and Direct Admin.

When you sign up for this lifetime subscription, you also get lifetime access to the support staff at DoRoyal, so you or your colleagues will never be alone with a given problem. For those entrepreneurs and small businesses looking to springboard online with an affordable web hosting solution, this is one of the top options out there.

