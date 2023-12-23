A Microsoft Office Pro 2019 and Windows 11 Pro Bundle Is Only $50 Through January 1 Give the gift of productivity.

If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift that will truly be valued and won't require waiting on shipping times, then we recommend an attractive combination of an iconic production suite and a compatible, equally respected operating system. Now, through January 1, you can get The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle on sale for just $49.97 (reg. $408).

The 2019 version of Microsoft Office features your favorite well-known programs with the overwhelming majority of their most used and important features. The suite includes the 2019 versions of:

  • Word
  • Excel
  • PowerPoint
  • Outlook
  • OneNote
  • Publisher
  • Access

Windows 11 Pro is an advanced operating system with upgraded operational, security, and collaborative features. It comes with a special biometric login, which is hardware dependent, but when applicable, it uses encrypted authentication and advanced antivirus defenses to protect the user. Also, in the realm of security, Windows 11 Pro offers a wake-and-lock feature that makes sure the computer automatically locks when you leave, among other security-minded features.

This bundle has an average rating of 4/5 stars by verified purchasers. It offers a breadth of value that could serve a user for years, and it's highly discounted through the holidays.

Now through January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle on sale for just $49.97 (reg. $408).

