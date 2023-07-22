For only $22, you can get a lifetime eSIM and a $50 credit for data plans around the world.

For many entrepreneurs, travel is part of the job. Business Traveler reports that more than 1 million people fly for business daily, but they might be costing their company money by letting their phones accrue roaming fees. All it takes is the right eSIM and a little shopping to avoid roaming charges.

aloSIM is an eSIM that connects to your phone for life. Once installed, you can load it with data plans to keep you connected worldwide. This is already a cost-effective alternative to collecting actual SIM cards, but you can also get aloSIM for life and a $50 credit for data plans for just $21.99 until July 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Travel, but don't roam.

aloSIM keeps you connected, whether you're traveling internationally to meet a new business partner, sealing the deal with a new client, or getting some much-needed rest. Using aloSIM is simple, but make sure to set it up before you board your plane.

All you have to do is install the aloSIM app and search for your destination. There are more than 120 countries to choose from, and they'll each have different data plans you can purchase with your $50 credit. Check the price, data speed, and time period for each plan. You'll need to get a new plan if your data runs out. If your time runs out, the remaining data does not roll over.

When you're back in the States, you can revert your phone to its normal SIM card. aloSIM will be available on your phone for life, and you can always purchase more data plans once the $50 credit runs out.

A highly rated eSIM for all your data needs.

It's no wonder aloSIM has rave reviews, with one verified purchaser writing, "Glad to find this app. Much cheaper travel data than going through my carrier. Easy to use and got what I needed at a good price."

Looking for a way to avoid extra travel fees?

Get the aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSIM Plan and $50 of data credits for just $21.99. This deal ends July 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

