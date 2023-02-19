Be Your Business's IT Department with This Presidents' Day Deal

Help keep your business safe online.

By Entrepreneur Store

A small business will spend about 6.9% of its revenue on IT. However, if you can get trained as an IT specialist, you may be able to take on some of that work yourself and cut costs, and you could do it all from the comfort of your home with the Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT Skills Bundle.

This comprehensive tech training bundle has over 400 hours of lessons spanning Python, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and a lot more. All of it is available for life at a reduced price of $69.99 for Presidents' Day.

This IT training bundle contains 20 courses spanning a range of topics you may be able to apply to your business. On average, an unplanned tech outage can cost a small business up to $423 a minute based on calculations of customer retention and loss of employee productivity. Learn how to mitigate downtime in Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery so you can help secure your business against a loss of revenue.

Protecting your company against digital threats may require more than a firewall. This bundle has four courses on penetration testing to help you identify vulnerabilities in your network.

This bundle may also be a useful training tool to get a promising employee up to speed. Direct them to the four CompTIA courses if they need to prepare for their official CompTIA certification. Investing in an employee's advanced IT training could pay dividends when you avoid the high cost of outsourcing your tech needs.

Get the Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT Skills bundle while it's on sale with a best-of-web price for Presidents' Day, just $69.99 (reg. $7,774) from February 17 through February 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

