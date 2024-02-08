Become a Self-Taught Programmer with This $65 Course and Microsoft Visual Studio Bundle It's excellent beginner programmers.

More than a quarter of web developers are entirely self-taught (according to a survey by HackerRank). This means they've received little to no formal training. Knowing how to code is one of the most versatile skills in today's job market and a powerful asset for advancing your business and entrepreneurial aspirations.

If you want to build your own website, custom applications, or a unique and marketable product, you may be interested in this beginner's coding bundle for $64.99 (reg. $1,999). It includes 15 online courses covering various programming languages and a lifetime license to Microsoft Visual Studio, a user-friendly coding environment.

Study whichever programming language(s) makes the most sense based on your goals:

  • Python: Create web-based applications, like an automated customer service chatbot.
  • C++: Build software that uses significant resources, such as a custom inventory tracking system.
  • MySQL and SQL: Design databases for applications, maybe a place to store customer information and product listings for an e-commerce website.
  • JavaScript: Bring dynamic assets to life, like a countdown timer for your website.

After you have some knowledge and experience coding with Python, C++, MySQL, JavaScript, or other programs covered in the courses, you can put it to the test in Microsoft Visual Studio. It's essentially a development environment that supports the above languages but with additional user-friendly tools.

As you code, you might notice options for auto-completing lines or blocks of code, a suggested list of next-best sections, highlighted syntax that helps you spot errors, and so much more. It's an excellent platform for beginners to practice and professionals to create more efficiently.

Empower yourself and your business ventures with coding knowledge from this Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 and The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for $64.99 (reg. $1,999).

