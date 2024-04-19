You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Data presented solely in the form of numbers and written words can get extremely confusing and convoluted fast. That's why, for so long, professionals around the world have used data visualization tools to help communicate projects, messages, and ideas to employees, colleagues, and leads. If your team isn't equipped with a well-reputed data visualization tool, then it's time to consider picking one up.

During a special three-day flash sale that runs from April 19 through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 22, you can get Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows for just $19.97 (reg. $249). As far as software like this goes, Visio is one of the more trusted resources, and this 2021 version features the vast majority of its power.

Featuring diagramming tools, Visio supports endless customizability with a content ecosystem featuring over a quarter-million shapes. It also lets you access customizable templates to create tools like flowcharts, floor plans, and org charts, which it can automatically generate from a source like Microsoft Entra ID, Exchange, or Excel.

This deal is rated a perfect five out of five stars on average on the Entrepreneur Store based on five reviews. One recent five-star review from a buyer named Jeffrey B. describes it well, stating, "The standard for technical drawing. I use it to reverse-engineer old databases into ER diagrams. Best in the business."

