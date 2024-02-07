For a limited time, this All-in-One Microsoft bundle is on sale for $99.99.

Whether you're responsible for just yourself or a group of employees, you need a certain level of control for the many projects that accompany being an entrepreneur. The success or failure of a venture starts and ends with reliable productivity software. There's a reason why Fortune 500 CEOs and budding entrepreneurs alike turn to Windows. According to Tech Advisor from 2022, "Around 1.4 billion people (were) using Windows 10 or 11 monthly."

For a limited time, this All-in-One Microsoft bundle is on sale for $99.99 (reg. $927.98). This offering includes four of Microsoft's most valuable programs: Windows 11 Pro, Office Professional Plus 2019, Visio 2019 Professional and Project 2019 Professional.

Windows 11 Pro is a modern-day refresh on the software still considered the industry standard. It boasts a new interface that is less fatiguing than previous iterations, and it's packed with a bevy of features fit for the modern tech age. These include Smart App Control, Wake and Lock, Windows Studio Effects, and Widgets.

It's ideal for those who intend to use it for business, as remote desktop access allows users to access their Windows 11 Pro anywhere with an internet connection. To use Windows 11 Pro, you'll need a system with 4GB of RAM and at least 64GB of storage space.

Security is also a focal point of Windows 11 Pro. With features such as Windows Information Protection and Windows Information Protection integration coupled with Bitlocker Encryption, you can rest assured knowing your account and valuable data are under lock and key.

Office Professional Plus 2019 is another gem in this bundle. This software includes lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

Project 2019 Professional and Visio 2019 Professional add value to your business-related needs.

There's a reason Microsoft is highly respected and trusted by business owners and consumers alike. It's in a class of its own regarding productivity and features. Boost your business-minded efforts today with this four-software powerhouse.

