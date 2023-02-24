Boost Your Business's Productivity with this $69 All-in-One PDF Tool

Make tax season a breeze for your business.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Small errors or inefficiencies can cost your company time. Inefficiency can cost companies anywhere from 20% to 30% of their revenue annually, so it's worth investigating every way you can streamline and increase productivity.

Time lost between converting and re-converting different files may start to add up. PDFs are common, but not every computer has advanced PDF tools to access, edit, and create them. Tax season is here, which is a good time to start looking for time-saving solutions like PDF Expert One. A one-time purchase of this lifetime license gives a user the ability to edit, merge, and sign PDFs — and that's just the start.

PDF Expert is an all-in-one PDF tool. Edit PDF documents without converting between file formats in moments. Users can even add entire paragraphs, insert images, and add links. Taking notes on PDFs may also be easier when you can annotate them directly. PDF Expert lets you highlight text, insert notes, and write in the margins.

You can also convert between Word and PDF, among other common file types. PDFs keep their formatting when opened on different devices, so you can make sure your clients, partners, and customers see exactly what you expect them to by converting HPGs, PNGs, PPTs, and Excel files to PDFs before you send them.

PDF Expert makes tax prep a little easier by letting you add your signature as a separate PDF that you sign with a click. And you can remove information just as easily as you can sign documents.

Simplify your PDF workflows with PDF Expert! A lifetime license to PDF Expert is on sale for $69.99 (reg. $139) from February 24 through March 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.

