If you need a last-minute gift then this may be the perfect solution.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

ChatGPT was making headlines around the world when it hit the web this past year. For many business professionals, it was immediately clear that this would be a game-changing technology. Figuring out how to specifically leverage it is still a very open-ended conversation. To help out yourself or someone on your holiday gift list, you can get The Ultimate ChatGPT Prompts Guide Lifetime Subscription, which is on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $119) through December 25th only.

This curated ChatGPT prompt guide is designed to help users generate ideas and workflows that help focus on solving business challenges in more efficient and effective ways. This lifetime subscription comes with over 3,000 optimized prompts ready to go. To help get the user oriented with the AI-driven chat tool, the platform also includes a multi-chapter guide on best practices for working with ChatGPT. The platform's design makes it easy for less tech-savvy and newer users to navigate and locate the ideal prompts for them.

This subscription is available at a reduced rate through the holidays, and since it's a digital purchase, you could use it as a last-minute gift for anyone in your life.

The Ultimate ChatGPT Prompts Guide Lifetime Subscription is on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $119) through December 25th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.