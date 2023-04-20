Business Owners Can Learn to Protect Their Work Online With This $55 Cybersecurity Bundle

This is a limited-time chance to take charge of their cybersecurity.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Astra Security reports that 43% of cyber attacks every year target small businesses, with 46% targeting businesses with fewer than 1,000 employees.

If you want to protect your business from digital attacks, then you can start learning how on your own time with the Complete 2023 CompTIA CErtification Course Super Bundle on sale for $54.97 (reg. $3,887) through April 23 — the best price you'll find online.

Protect your business from threats online.

This CompTIA study bundle gives you lifetime access to 13 courses with a total of 239 hours of expert instruction. These courses themselves do not guarantee certification, but if you put the same effort into studying that you do into running your business, then you may succeed on the actual CompTIA certification exams.

Course materials cover the fundamental skills essential to the cybersecurity profession. You can start learning about penetration testing and cloud computing, or start at the very beginning with an 18-hour fundamentals crash course.

Some courses in this bundle may be difficult for learners who do not come from a tech background. In that case, this may be an opportunity to add a new professional-quality training cycle to your IT department. You'll have access to all courses and learning materials for life, so you can keep your growing team updated with a strong foundation in cybersecurity fundamentals. You could even use the training from these courses as a guide for your own IT department's ongoing professional development.

Courses like CompTIA Network+ cover the basic skills of a Junior IT professional while others stray into more advanced skills. Protect your business online and motivate your workers with opportunities for growth, top-of-the-line training with the same bundle.

Get 200+ hours of cybersecurity training at your fingertips.

Business owners can take this limited-time chance to take charge of their cybersecurity.

Get the Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle for $54.97 (reg. $3,887) until April 23 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific — no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.