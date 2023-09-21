Charge Three Devices at Once With This Station, Now Only $75.97 Ahead of Travel Season Snag this travel charging station before the holidays.

Travel accounted for $1.2 trillion of spending in 2022, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Were you among the lucky vacationers? Though it can be more difficult to sneak off on a trip as a busy entrepreneur, it's still possible...especially if you can make sure you're still connected.

Ensure that you're able to take every work call and follow up on every email with the Adam Elements Mag 3 magnetic 3-in-1 foldable travel charging station. It keeps your phone powered up conveniently while you're away, and right now it can be yours for only $75.97 (reg. $109), just in time for holiday travel.

Whether you're traveling for work or going on a vacation with your family, let this power hub keep your devices powered up while you're away. This foldable charging station can power up three devices at once — your iPhone 12 or later, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

The included USB-C charging cable can support up to 15W of power, while a Mag 3 keeps your phone safe and secure and lets you multitask and message or stream content while your phone charges back up horizontally or vertically. Whether you use this at home or away, you can enjoy peace of mind as it's been designed for safety and equipped with Foreign Object Detection, Over-Current Protection, and Over-Voltage Protection. And it works anywhere you want to take it, thanks to the convenient foldable design.

Power up conveniently with the Adam Elements Mag 3 magnetic 3-in-1 foldable travel charging station, just $75.97 (reg. $109) — no coupon code required — now through September 24 just in time for holiday travel.

