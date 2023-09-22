Connect to Data Networks While You Travel with This Digital SIM Get online anywhere while you travel with aloSIM — now $28 off.

When you're traveling abroad, roaming charges are a burden, but they're a price many are willing to pay to avoid having to duck into cafes and hotels to sneak on the Wi-Fi whenever you need to check your email. Entrepreneurs can never fully step away from their businesses, so if you're traveling abroad for the holiday season, you'll be happy to know you can get connected to data networks all over the world without incurring extra charges. You just need an aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler lifetime eSim plan for just $21.97, on sale through September 24.

Whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, aloSIM is a digital eSIM card that allows you to connect to data networks in more than 170 countries and regions. All you have to do is pay once to get it activated for life on your phone or tablet and you can add data as you go to ensure you never have to derail your plans to get on Wi-Fi.

Get an initial $50 worth of data (enough for about a year of standard roaming) for just $21.97. Once that data runs out, it's easy to top off your account with more at your own leisure, with data packages starting at just $4.50 for seven days' worth of data. It's really up to you how much data you need depending on your international travels.

Find out why aloSIM has earned 4.2/5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.5/5 stars on the App Store. Until 11:59 p.m. Pacific on September 24, you can get an aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler lifetime eSim plan for more than half off at just $21.97.

