Statista reports that more than 422 million individuals were affected by data breaches in 2022. Business owners, working professionals, or virtually anyone could become a victim. Thankfully, there are a few measures you can take to help prevent these cyberattacks.

One quick and effective solution is using a virtual private network (VPN). Surfshark is an excellent choice since it has extra features like a built-in ad blocker. Usually $83.99, you can get a three-year subscription for $67.20 when using code VPN20 at checkout.

Lock down your online activities.

Your connection isn't secure no matter where you tune in — home, the office, coffee shops, or when traveling for business. That means unauthorized users might have access to things like your browsing data, location, and other personal information. With Surfshark, your information is guarded by military-grade encryption, making it unreadable to those with malicious intent, the company says.

Surfshark also has a strict no-logging policy, which means they don't keep track of anything, not even your search habits. You might even notice more organic search results when browsing as living proof of this practice.

A feature-rich VPN.

There are good reasons behind Surfshark's high rating on the Google Chrome Store; in fact, so many we have to make a list:

  • Connect and protect an unlimited number of devices, like your computer, tablet, and smartphone.
  • Browse distraction-free with a built-in advertisement and pop-up blocker.
  • Enjoy 10 Gbps server speed for fast connection and less buffering.
  • A kill switch automatically disables your internet connection on a system level if the VPN connection drops.
  • MultiHop allows you to use two servers instead of just one for an added layer of protection.

Whether you want to protect personal information or business data, a VPN could help. Though, there is no single way to prevent all cyberattacks.

Save 20% on a three-year subscription to Surfshark VPN and get it for just $67.20 when using code VPN20 at checkout.

