Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Aalmost 40% of business owners work more than 60 hours weekly, according to a Gallup survey. Whether you're just starting out or well into your company's growth and expansion journey, most business owners can use all the support they can get. Nothing can streamline your day-to-day operations like productivity software. And no suite has a better reputation than Microsoft Office.

Microsoft Office 2019 isn't the latest MS Office version, but it's still designed to help you work smarter, collaborate seamlessly, and achieve more while building your business. And the best part? You can get your hands on this software for either Mac or Windows for just $29.97 (reg. $229) through March 3.

Microsoft Office Home and Business 2019 for Mac gets you a lifetime license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams Classic, which is suitable for a one-time installation on one Mac that meets the suite's system requirements (your macOS must be Monterrey Version 12 or newer).

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 offers entrepreneurs using Windows a slightly different lineup with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. While the Windows version doesn't provide access to Teams, the addition of Publisher and Access may be more beneficial for your business's marketing or data management needs.

Regardless of which you buy, you can tackle any task more efficiently and confidently. From creating polished documents and vibrant presentations to analyzing data and managing your company's influx of emails, Microsoft's comprehensive suite of applications has you covered.

Pick from one of the following versions and save big only through March 3 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific:

No coupon required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.