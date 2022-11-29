Cyber Monday Extended: Get Cloud Storage at a Big Discount

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Small-business owners need a lot of storage space. Between all of their business files and personal files, it can be difficult to stay organized and keep space on your devices freed up. That's why cloud storage is so vital.

Prism

However, it can also be expensive. Cyber Monday is a great time to load up on cloud storage but we're past it now, right? Wrong! We've extended some select Cyber Monday deals through November 30. That means you can still grab a huge price drop on Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage. Just act fast, because this price goes up for good come December.

Prism Drive is one of the most intuitive, most secure cloud storage solutions on the web. With massive amounts of storage available, the ability to access your storage anywhere, and support for basically any type of file, it's a seamless way to manage your entire digital library. You can preview popular file types in your browser or app without having to download the file so you can ensure that only the stuff you really need gets downloaded to your devices. Managing your files and folders is as easy as dragging and dropping, and if you mistakenly delete something, deleted files are stored and recoverable for 30 days.

Prism Drive is fully compliant with all privacy laws and offers the strongest available transfer encryption, even when sharing files. And, speaking of, sharing files is incredibly easy with Prism Drive's link creation system.

User Romy Forando writes, "Highly recommend. I recommended your service to all my co-workers, it's really user friendly. Keep up the good work!"

It's time to lock in a deal on cloud storage. Right now through November 30, you can get a lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for a massive discount. Get 2TB for just $39.99, 5TB for just $49.99, or 10TB for just $69.99.

