Disney Adds Jack Dorsey to Its Board The Twitter and Square founder is tapped to help Disney better use technology. Naturally, he responds with a cool tweet.

By Ray Hennessey Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Winni Wintermeyer

The Walt Disney Co. said Monday it was adding Twitter and Square founder Jack Dorsey to its board of directors.

In a statement, Disney chief executive Bob Iger said Dorsey is "a talented entrepreneur who has helped create groundbreaking new businesses in the social media and commerce spaces." That background, Iger said, "is extremely valuable, given our strategic priorities, which include utilizing the latest technologies and platforms to reach more people and to enhance the relationship we have with our customers."

Dorsey made a statement of his own, naturally, on Twitter.
Ray Hennessey

Former Editorial Director at Entrepreneur Media

Ray Hennessey is the former editorial director of Entrepreneur.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

