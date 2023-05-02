For $50, You Can Host Your Website for Life

Build your business online with this lifetime web hosting service.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Where you host your business's website can have a major impact on your operations going forward, and monthly hosting isn't cheap. One recent report says that the average monthly hosting cost for a mid-tier hosting plan can cost up to $4.62 a month. That may not seem like much, but if your website will be online for a while, the costs add up.

Get your business covered for life with one payment. DoRoyal Website Hosting has a lifetime subscription to the Jester's Plan on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $750) for a web host to help you manage, secure, and improve your website.

Finding a good host for your web space is more than finding somewhere for your content to live. DoRoyal gives you the tools to keep your space under your control while you cultivate an engaged audience.

If you're migrating your website from another CMS like WordPress, Joomla, or Drupal, DoRoyal has a script installer to help the process and minimize site downtime. For an eCommerce business, time offline means lost business, but this efficient installer can easily get your site migrated and ready to run.

This subscription gives you unmetered bandwidth to transfer as much data as you need. Once your site is online, you can also take advantage of security tools like the spam assassin and anti-virus technology. Your business may still be growing, but small businesses actually account for 43% of cyber attacks, according to an Astra article. However, between the security tools and the daily cloud backup your account gives you, your information should be more secure and easily replaced if needed.

Bring a domain name, and DoRoyal will do the rest. This subscription provides unlimited domains, subdomains, email accounts, and databases. It even boasts 4.3 stars out of five on Trustpilot. However, this offer is only available to new users.

Keep your site online without monthly payments.

Get a lifetime subscription to DoRoyal Website Hosting on sale for $49.99 (Reg. $750).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Technology Websites Web Hosting

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year

Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, grew the company's membership from 6,000 to more than 250,000 since 2018.

By Amanda Breen

Living

Are You Too Trusting? A Psychologist Reveals 3 Signs You Should Walk Away From Someone — Fast.

Constance Dierickx, Ph.D., says it's tempting to rely on others when you're under stress — but it can be a big mistake.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

AI 'Godfather' Quits His Job at Google Warning of 'Scary' Outcomes

Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneer in artificial intelligence, is concerned about what will happen if AI gets into the wrong hands.

By Jonathan Small

Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz

Starting a Business

From Hustle to Happiness: Redefining What It Means to Succeed with Alex Schlinsky

Ready to increase your revenue - and personal fulfillment - without working around the clock? Alex Schlinsky is here to show you how by sharing key takeaways from his new book, The Anti-Hustler's Handbook.

By Terry Rice

Starting a Business

Steele Smiley of Steele Brands on Moving from Fitness to Restaurants

Interview with Steele Smiley about the fitness and restaurant business, creating a hospitality ecosystem, and being the nice and cool kids at the lunch table.

By Shawn P. Walchef