Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Exploding Topics, the U.S. is reportedly home to 73.3 million freelancers, which means there are a lot of workers out there who need to look out for their own equipment upgrades. If you've been operating on the same laptop since college, you might need to check its OS and the programs you're using — this goes for freelancers and small businesses.

Check out this sale on The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle, now just $49.97 (reg. $418).

First in the bundle is Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license, which includes one activation key for a maximum of three devices. No coupon is needed to redeem this fantastic deal on a next-level operating system Windows 11 Pro is great for professionals operating on refurbished laptops that are in need of an upgrade. The system comes with next-level security including BitLocker encryption and Windows Information Protection.

This bundle also includes a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows, which also does not require a coupon. Installing this also requires Windows users to update your OS to Windows 10 or 11, which this bundle will enable you to do — and you'll never pay recurring fees. This license features the most iconic word processing and presentation softwares of all time.

This bundle is rated an average of 4.89/5 stars by verified purchasers.

For a limited time, The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle is on sale for just $49.97 (reg. $418).

Prices subject to change.