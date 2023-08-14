For a Limited Time, Microsoft Office and Windows 11 are on Sale Score Microsoft Office softwares and Windows 11 Pro for just $50.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

According to Exploding Topics, the U.S. is reportedly home to 73.3 million freelancers, which means there are a lot of workers out there who need to look out for their own equipment upgrades. If you've been operating on the same laptop since college, you might need to check its OS and the programs you're using — this goes for freelancers and small businesses.

Check out this sale on The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle, now just $49.97 (reg. $418).

First in the bundle is Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license, which includes one activation key for a maximum of three devices. No coupon is needed to redeem this fantastic deal on a next-level operating system Windows 11 Pro is great for professionals operating on refurbished laptops that are in need of an upgrade. The system comes with next-level security including BitLocker encryption and Windows Information Protection.

This bundle also includes a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows, which also does not require a coupon. Installing this also requires Windows users to update your OS to Windows 10 or 11, which this bundle will enable you to do — and you'll never pay recurring fees. This license features the most iconic word processing and presentation softwares of all time.

This bundle is rated an average of 4.89/5 stars by verified purchasers.

For a limited time, The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle is on sale for just $49.97 (reg. $418).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Microsoft Office Windows 11

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A United Airlines Passenger Was Overjoyed to be Upgraded to First Class — Then He Was Threatened to Be Put on a No-Fly List.

A traveler's journey went from serendipitous to unsettling when he requested a manicotti for the second leg of his trip, which was in economy seating.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Franchise

Beyond Borders — How Successful Franchises Thrive in Diverse Markets

Successful franchises can adapt and deliver their products and services in any corner of the world.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

The 'Risk Tax' and 'Punishment Tax' Could Be Derailing Women's Careers. Here's How to Recognize — and Avoid — Them in Your Organization.

Dr. Yasmene Mumby, a sustainable leadership advisor and founder of The Ringgold, explains how women, particularly those of color, are held to different standards at work — and what we can do to change that.

By Amanda Breen
Employee Experience & Recruiting

The Pros and Cons of Hiring Family Members in a Small Business

While conventional wisdom discourages small business owners from hiring members of the same family, there are actually smart and strategic reasons to do so — but there are still drawbacks to consider. Here's what you should know about hiring employees who are family members.

By Nellie Akalp
Business News

Airlines Are Finally Fixing the Shrunken Seats That Make Flying So Miserable — Here's What to Expect

Delta, United Airlines and more have announced some big — and expensive — changes.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Millions of Amazon Packages Will Now Arrive Without Any Packaging At All

The e-commerce giant is now offering customers the option of less or zero packaging. Customer responses have ranged from criticism to praise for the eco-friendly move.

By Madeline Garfinkle