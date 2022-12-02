Get 10TB of Cloud Storage for Just $100

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Everybody creates more data every single day. Entrepreneurs do it a little more than most, however, as they're managing the digital ecosystems of both themselves and their businesses. There simply isn't enough space on our devices to manage it all. That's why it's so important to have quality cloud storage. But enterprise cloud storage is expensive, right? It's far too much for a small business to justify. That's not the case with Degoo.

StackCommerce

With a store rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, Degoo is an AI-based cloud storage solution that gives you 10TB of lifetime backup for a fraction of the price of competitors. It offers ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption to protect all of your files, no matter where you're uploading them from. It gives you more storage space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined and makes it easy to share files with friends and colleagues via email, link, or your preferred messaging apps. It replicates files as you upload them to ensure you never lose anything, and even keeps your storage automatically up to date, thanks to automatic file change detection on the Android app.

With this extensive subscription, you'll get lifetime access to 10TB storage space, with access from an unlimited number of devices. You'll have a 1GB file size limit, the photo storage maximizer, and support for up to a full year of inactivity without losing your account. There are a slew of upgrades available in-app, as well, which will be more accessible given that you've only paid once for a lifetime of basic service.

Enterprise cloud storage doesn't have to be expensive. With Degoo, you'll get enough space to combine your personal and business cloud storage in one. For a limited time, you can grab a Degoo Premium Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan to Degoo for 97% off at just $99.99.

Prices subject to change.