Get 10TB of Cloud Storage for Just $100
Organize your digital life with cloud storage that works for you.
Everybody creates more data every single day. Entrepreneurs do it a little more than most, however, as they're managing the digital ecosystems of both themselves and their businesses. There simply isn't enough space on our devices to manage it all. That's why it's so important to have quality cloud storage. But enterprise cloud storage is expensive, right? It's far too much for a small business to justify. That's not the case with Degoo.
With a store rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, Degoo is an AI-based cloud storage solution that gives you 10TB of lifetime backup for a fraction of the price of competitors. It offers ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption to protect all of your files, no matter where you're uploading them from. It gives you more storage space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined and makes it easy to share files with friends and colleagues via email, link, or your preferred messaging apps. It replicates files as you upload them to ensure you never lose anything, and even keeps your storage automatically up to date, thanks to automatic file change detection on the Android app.
With this extensive subscription, you'll get lifetime access to 10TB storage space, with access from an unlimited number of devices. You'll have a 1GB file size limit, the photo storage maximizer, and support for up to a full year of inactivity without losing your account. There are a slew of upgrades available in-app, as well, which will be more accessible given that you've only paid once for a lifetime of basic service.
Enterprise cloud storage doesn't have to be expensive. With Degoo, you'll get enough space to combine your personal and business cloud storage in one. For a limited time, you can grab a Degoo Premium Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan to Degoo for 97% off at just $99.99.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How an Encounter With the 'Armpit of Destiny' Helped the Founder of Grubhub Take His Business From His Apartment to a $2 Billion IPO
-
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
-
How to Stay Organized and Productive While Working From Different Locations
-
A Disastrous Valentine's Day Inspired This Founder to Launch Her Own Floral Brand. It Became a Celebrity Magnet With Retail Revenue Up 450% Since 2019.
-
What Is Your Dream Job? Ask Yourself These 4 Questions to Find Out.
-
This Is the Crazy Process This Juice Franchise Went Through to Get USDA-Certified Organic. But It Sure Has Paid Off.
-
No One Would Rent Me a Café in Trendy NYC Neighborhoods, So I Tried Something Risky. Now I Have 3 Coffee Shops.