By Entrepreneur Store

Whether you're a time strapped entrepreneur or you work for one, you may appreciate the flexibility and a better work-life balance but struggle in other areas like staying organized. When you're always between home and the office it's tough to stay connected and focused.

Something that may help is a seamless cloud storage solution that allows you to keep all of your files in one place and access them from anywhere. As part of this huge Back-to-School savings event now through August 13, get 1TB of Koofr cloud storage for only $119.97 (reg. $810) when you use code KOOFR at checkout.

Manage your work life within one platform.

Unlike other cloud storage platforms that charge monthly fees, Koofr gives you lifetime access after a one-time payment. There's no limitations on the types of files, their size, or which devices you can access them from. Upload Microsoft Office files from your computer and reference them later from your phone, from anywhere.

Koofr keeps your files organized with features like advanced renaming options and a duplicate file finder and remover. Plus, if you already have some cloud storage through other platforms like Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive and you don't want to juggle multiple apps, you can access them all within Koofr.

Plenty of storage for any professional.

If you're wondering if 1TB of storage will be enough for you, here's some estimates of what you could store: 250,000 12MP photos, 500 hours of HD video, or 6.5 million document pages. Whether you want to keep your projects in the cloud for safekeeping, or be able to work across devices, Koofr may be the storage solution for you.

Take advantage of this Back-to-School savings event that's not just for students. Get a lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage 1TB for only $119.97 (reg. $810) until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific when you use code KOOFR at checkout.

Check out this deal and others included in the Back-to-School Collection.

