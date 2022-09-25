Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The cloud has gotten more complex over the years, becoming far more than just a place to store your files. It can help scale business operations, offer greater security, and much more to entrepreneurs. But as a small business owner, you probably need to shore up your cloud storage needs before you can start putting the cart ahead of the horse.

Koofr

This September, you can get a special deal on 1TB of cloud storage from Koofr. Using the coupon code KOOFR, you can save an additional 20 percent off the already low $139.99 price tag, bringing the price down to $111.99.

Koofr is one of the web's top-rated cloud storage platforms, with 4.6/5-star reviews from G2, GetApp, and Capterra, as well as a 4.3/5-star rating on Trustpilot. This intuitive, secure cloud storage service is accessible via web, mobile, and WebDav, and lets you connect all of your existing cloud accounts (Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive) to make transferring files a breeze. There are no file size limits when you transfer to or from external clouds, making it easy to get started.

More importantly, Koofr is the only cloud storage service that doesn't track you. Files are encrypted both at rest and in transfer, so they're always secure.

Koofr also offers a range of convenient tools to help you get organized. The Duplicate Finder helps you find and remove duplicate files inside your account so you can better manage your space. You can also access files in a remote computer with the Koofr Desktop App and rename multiple files at once with the advanced renaming option.

Get the high-quality cloud storage you need this month. Right now, you can get a 1TB lifetime subscription to Koofr for just $111.99 (reg. $2,700) when you use code KOOFR now through the end of September.

