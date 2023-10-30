Get $400 off This 2019 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 A great deal on a refurbished laptop (regularly $844) available through October.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs always have a multitude of things going on, and you need technology that can be as flexible and versatile as you are. If you're in the market for a new laptop, now is a great time to upgrade because, now through the end of October, you can get a refurbished Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for just $415.97 (reg. $844).

This refurbished laptop comes with a grade B refurbished rating. This means that it has been tested and verified to operate like new. However, it might come to you with some light scuffing or other cosmetic blemishes on the bevel or case. And buying refurbished electronics is better for the earth because it helps create less e-waste, according to an Epoka article.

This 2019 model runs on a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of LPPDR4x RAM, making it a powerful tool for multitasking, working across multiple programs, and more throughout your day. With an 11.5-hour battery life, it'll be an excellent resource for those long working sessions, while a 256GB SSD drive is more than enough space for all your most important files.

The 13.5" PixelSense touchscreen display offers 2256 x1 504 resolution and multi-touch capabilities to let you navigate around Windows 10 Pro with touch gestures and commands for a more efficient workflow. And, of course, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an HD camera, and studio mics ensure you can connect to all of your peripherals and get on all your video conference calls with ease.

Upgrade your laptop game for a significant discount.

Now through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a refurbished Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for just $415.97 (reg. $844).

Prices are subject to change.
