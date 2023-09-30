Get a Foundation in IT With This Bundle That Includes CompTIA Certification Training, Now for $29.99 Learn about IT for a lifetime with this info-packed bundle.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Statista, IT employment peaked at 3.12 million employees in January 2023. Whether you're looking to change careers and get into the world of IT, or you'd simply like to learn how to beef up your own digital security for your business, these days you don't have to head back to school to get a leg up. You can do it all from the comfort of your home office with things like The Exams Digest 2023 All-In-One CompTIA and IT Lifetime Training Bundle.

With these online courses, you can fit studying into your busy schedule and start learning how to pass some of the biggest IT exams in the industry, the CompTIA certifications. Receive all this training for just $29.99 — $90 off the usual price — right here for a limited time.

This bundle offers a convenient way to digest information about the world of IT via more than 180 hours of content you can access right on your device. You'll explore 56 lectures filled with info ready to prepare you for some of the most popular certifications — CompTIA A+, Network+, Security+, Cisco labs, and Python programming exercises.

You'll be receiving your training from the experts at LabsDigest, an online learning service that specializes in IT training and certification. CompTIA performance-based questions let you get ready to encounter real-world scenarios, while Cisco labs make sure you get a foundation on Cisco technologies. And you'll be receiving lifetime access to all of this, so you can take all the time you need.

Dive into the world of IT with this CompTIA and IT lifetime training bundle, now just $29.99 (reg. $120) right here for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.
