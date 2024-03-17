This refurbished MacBook Air comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

With the refurbished market inheriting more working models every single year, entrepreneurs and business leaders can find great deals on reliable computers to help get businesses running without breaking the bank.

In that spirit, we wanted to let you know that during a special 48-hour flash sale for St. Patrick's Day, this refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2017) 1.8GHz i5 Core 8GB RAM 128GB is on sale for just $339.97 (reg. $599).

Great for a full workday with 12 hours of battery life per full charge, this MacBook Air could be an ideal tool for the traveling businessperson. Its sizable 13+ inch display allows you to work with multiple tabs and windows open at a time while also supporting comfortable and in-depth viewing experiences when streaming videos for entertainment or work.

This laptop comes with the WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity capability a modern worker needs. Its 128GB of storage allows for a significant amount of data to be carried on the computer at a given time between backups.

Best of all, this laptop comes with a grade "A" refurbished rating, which means that it's promised to arrive in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing or scratching on the case. It's also rated 4.8/5 stars on average by verified purchasers.

