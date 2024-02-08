Get a Lifetime of AI Text Transcription for $50 Leelo AI is a text-to-speech tool that doesn't just read your writing. It gives you tools to switch voices and adjust the tone of the reading.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're looking for a way to make your marketing materials stand out, make sure you have full voice-work for them. Forbes reports that audiences register some voices as more trustworthy and the VoiceArchive even notes that ads with voice-overs tend to perform better with audiences.

That doesn't mean you have to hire an entire voice cast if you're an up-and-coming entrepreneur. Instead, you could get AI to read your scripts. Leelo AI is a text-to-speech tool that doesn't just read your writing. It gives you tools to switch voices and adjust the tone of the reading. This intuitive AI voice-over tool comes in two lifetime deals, with the regular plan at $49.99 and the Pro Plan going for $79.99.

No more reading your own scripts for YouTube ads. Leelo gives you access to 822 different voices including men, women, and children. You can generate speech in 142 different languages with authentic accents and even save your speech files in a secure cloud storage.

Voices aren't just described by the sound you hear but by the way they feel. Some options include hopeful, empathic, sad, shouting, custom-service, and newscast-casual, but that's just the start.

The base plan comes with 35,000 words per month and an estimated audio duration of four hours. You can use all premium voices commercially and get unlimited downloads. The Pro Plan brings the monthly total up to 80,000 words and gives you audio widget integration.

You may be the brains of the operation, but AI can be the voice of your marketing strategy. Take advantage of these deals:

