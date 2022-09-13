Get a Lifetime of WordPress Hosting for Under $100

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, any business needs a website to help customers navigate their services and draw in new customers. But setting up and operating a website can be an expensive, time-consuming task — one that many entrepreneurs don't have the patience or even ability to do. Nonetheless, when you start your small business, you need to find ways to get online, and that's where WordPress hosting can come in handy.

PixelHost

WordPress is an outstanding resource for entrepreneurs and bloggers because it makes it relatively easy to build and manage a website. Add in the hosting of a service like PixelHost, and it's a perfect, seamless setup.

PixelHost offers managed support and guidance to get your WordPress website up and running quickly. It provides access to an unlimited array of tools so you can spend less time worrying about hardware and hosting and more time providing value to your customers — whether you run a business building websites or you're trying to sell things online.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, PixelHost offers best-in-class hosting with Smart DDoS protection powered by Path that ensures your server remains safely accessible 24/7/365. Their lightning-fast servers have 11 locations worldwide and deliver free daily backups for your added peace of mind. It also utilizes SSD or better in all servers for fast, efficient storage. One 5-star reviewer wrote, "I moved all my sites to PixelHost and was able to get them all up and running."

With a PixelHost Managed Plan, you'll also get priority WordPress support, a care plan for 15 websites, unmetered high-performance storage, premium plug-ins, domain monitoring, performance and uptime monitoring, SEO monitoring and reporting, and dedicated resources to improve your day-to-day operations. It's everything you need to successfully build and scale your website.

As an entrepreneur, you need a website. It doesn't have to be hard to get up and running. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to PixelHost WordPress Hosting for just $89.

