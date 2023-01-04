Get a Special Deal on This Top Python Bundle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the digital world, there are many good reasons to learn to code. That goes double for entrepreneurs carving out their own place in the world. In addition, learning to code can help you make many technical ideas a reality, save you copious amounts of time, and guide your way as you scale. And if you want to learn to code, there's no better place to start than with Python.

The massive bundle is filled with courses from some of the web's top instructors, from Dr. Chris Mall (4.6/5-star instructor rating) to ZENVA Academy (4.4/5-star rating). So even if you've never seen a line of code before, you'll be able to build a foundation in Python that will help you graduate into other languages. After all, Python is the top coding language that most professionals recommend you start with.

Starting out, you'll learn the basics of computer programming as you explore topics like arithmetic operators, strings, lists, and more. You'll make your first statement; utilize variables and operators; manage data with lists, tuples, ranges, and dictionaries; control program flow with conditionals and loops; and more.

Eventually, you'll work your way up to using Python Django for web development and explore several other Python applications, including machine learning, data science, ethical hacking, image processing, and beyond.

