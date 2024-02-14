Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

ChatGPT makes getting questions answered and interacting with certain applications far more manageable than before its time. For the many entrepreneurs and business leaders out there who have websites operating on WordPress, integrating the AI-driven chatbot into your WP could help you streamline a wide range of operations.

For an exclusive Presidents' Day Sale price drop, this lifetime license for a ChatGPT WordPress Plugin is on sale for just $59.99 (reg. $299) for a limited time only. When you upload the plugin to a specific website, you can decide to make it available to serve on the backend admin side of things and on the front end for your users. If you'd prefer to keep the plugin strictly on the front or back, that's cool, too.

You can use your ChatGPT WordPress plugin just like how you use the AI-powered software via its mobile app and internet accounts. You can ask it any query to help you better manage your website or implement new ideas that your creative calls for.

Whether or not you get access to ChatGPT's free or Plus version would be based on your existing OpenAI account, which is necessary to run this tool.

This limited-time deal is rated an average of 4.3/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star review reads, "ChatGPT plugin for WordPress is an interesting alternative to have quick access to AI directly from the website. I recommend trying it out."

This deep, exclusive discount for Presidents' Day gets you a lifetime license for the ChatGPT WordPress Plugin for just $59.99 (reg. $299) for a limited time only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.