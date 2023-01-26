Get Everything from Excel to PowerPoint with This Must-Have Microsoft Office Pro Deal, Now for $29.99

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There's a reason professionals have trusted Microsoft Office to help their companies run for decades. These apps have helped individuals navigate everything from drafting documents in Microsoft Word to crafting spreadsheets in Microsoft Excel. And if you want to work efficiently, they're great programs to have on hand.

Right now, a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021, either for Windows computers or Mac computers, is available now for only $29.99 for a limited time. And since this includes the standard Microsoft Office, the newer additions, and even a Skype for Business account, that's an incredible steal.

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional gives you all the essential Microsoft Apps for your computer, complete with a lifetime license, for a one-time price. Compatible with Windows 10 or newer for PCs and OS Version 11 Big Sur and higher for Macs, these licenses come packed with everything an entrepreneur needs to juggle data, documents, employees, and more.

This license provides access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business for a lifetime on one computer. And when you purchase, you'll receive an instant delivery and download to access the software license keys. Plus, free customer service is available for any problems you run into.

Customer Miguel wrote, "Great price for the great software that is needed for my home office. Before purchasing the software, I had to go back and forth from my Windows to my MacPro. This will be saving me frustration." And Erik noted, "I really like how easy it is to use all Microsoft products like Office Pro. I wouldn't use anything else."

Work more efficiently and productively with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home and Business, for Windows or Mac, now for just $29.99.

