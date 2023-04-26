Get More Done With This PC Cleanup Software, Now Just $14.99 for a Year

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you work remotely or head into the office, having a dependable computer is integral to being an effective entrepreneur these days. And PC people know all too well how much a laggy laptop or desktop can hinder performance.

If you don't want to spend the big bucks on a whole new device, but want to give your PC a new lease on life, it may be time to check out System Mechanic® for Windows. You can currently score a one-year license to this handy software that fixes and speeds up your device for just $14.99 — 69% off the usual $49 price tag — for a limited time.

System Mechanic® for Windows is software that helps bring your PC back up to speed, serving as the ideal tune up for cluttered computers. Curious how it works? It first deploys a series of complex automated maintenance actions that can get your PC stable and clutter-free, and then uses System Mechanic for Windows' proprietary technology to precision-tune dozens of hard drive settings to improve your PC's speed and performance.

Once you use System Mechanic for Windows you're giving your computer an increased availability of CPU, RAM, and hard drive resources for when you launch high-demand apps, and increase the speed all around. Aside from playing clean up, it also finds and fixes over 30,000 issues to ensure your computer stays stable. It also helps in the privacy and security department, wiping your browsing history and patching up any security vulnerabilities on your laptop or desktop.

As an eight-time winner of the PC Magazine Editors' Choice Award, who called it "a slick suite of tune-up tools that can dramatically improve your PC's performance," this software is renowned and has already repaired over 80 million PCs around the world. TopTenReviews raved, "System Mechanic is a simple way to give your PC a basic clean-up, and its detailed scans and scheduling options are a cut above many rival programs."

Get your PC in tip-top shape with a 1-year subscription to System Mechanic® for Windows, now only $14.99.

Prices subject to change.