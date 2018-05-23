Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Get Ready for AI-Enabled Advertisements -- From Your Fridge Artificial intelligence will transform advertising in the near future.

By Neil Patel Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel sits down with Viewership.com's Adam LoDolce to address some of the questions of his social media followers.

When one Facebook fan asks about the future of AI as a competitor to SEO and digital marketing, Patel explains how AI will be integrated into digital marketing.

For Patel, in the future, smart appliances will most likely be able to anticipate if you're low on a particular item, what products you may also been interested in, and the price difference between brands. All these capabilities equate to reading your mind. As technology gets more sophisticated, the ease of ordering items from your couch may become second nature.

So prepare yourself, a new publisher of advertisement content may be waiting for you soon -- your AI-integrated fridge.

Click the video to hear more of Patel's thoughts on AI and digital advertising.

Neil Patel

Entrepreneur and Online Marketing Expert

Neil Patel is co-founder of Crazy EggHello Bar and KISSmetrics. He helps companies like Amazon, NBC, GM, HP and Viacom grow their revenue. 

